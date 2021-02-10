Rumored Next Bachelorette Katie Thurston Blasts Body Shamer On Instagram

Bachelor star Katie Thurston is keeping her social media 100% free of toxicity.

The reality star took to Instagram to remind her followers that negative and nasty comments will not be tolerated on her page — whether the comments are directed at her OR one of her fans.

The marketing manager made an example of one hurtful bully who apparently body-shamed another user in her comments section. The IG user wrote in part:

“Honey you big everywhere from your face all the way down to your feet. I sincerely hope that when the gyms reopen, you’re the first one to pop back in…”

Ugh. So unnecessary! Thankfully, Katie made it clear she’s not willing to put up with this type of hateful energy. Sharing a screengrab of the message and captioning her post on Instagram Stories, she wrote:

“You don’t get to come on my page and body shame any of my people. Immediate block.”

Preach!

While the 29-year-old was sent home by Matt James in the February 8 episode of the dating series, she’s become a fan favorite in her time on the show. Bachelor Nation devotees fell in love with Katie after she called out the women she and other Bachelor contestants described as bullies and was a whistleblower after Anna Redman spread a rumor that Brittany Galvin was an escort.

In fact, Katie’s become such a fan fave that she’s rumored to already have been chosen to be the next Bachelorette! On Saturday, February 6, Bachelor Nation expert Reality Steve shared a “spoiler” about the series on Twitter, writing:

“At the Women Tell All taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette… Katie gets eliminated on Monday’s episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt.”

But don’t get too excited just yet, BN fans. Chris Harrison recently shut down the casting rumors, revealing that Katie has not been named the new lead of the franchise.

While speaking to Rachel Lindsay for Extra on Tuesday, the host of the ABC series said:

“We did not name her or anybody the next Bachelorette during the Women Tell All special. In fact, we didn’t even talk who was the next Bachelorette. As far as I know, Katie, nobody has been named the next Bachelorette … and I promise you this, it will not be a part of the Tell All special at all.”

Chris noted that Katie will be featured on the special, but insisted the topic of becoming the next Bachelorette didn’t come up. He recalled:

“She was in the hot seat, as were several other women. I didn’t even ask her if she wanted to be the Bachelorette or even if she wanted to do that… There’s a large debate still going [about who will be the next Bachelorette].”

For her part, Katie also shut down the rumors with a post on her IG Stories, writing:

“Reading my text this morning like … News to me.”

Well, that settles that… for now, at least!

While Katie’s future on the franchise is still up in the air, we’re glad she’s made it clear what won’t be tolerated on her social media pages.

