Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley Is Wearing Her Engagement Ring Again -- Did Dale Moss Re-Pop The Question?!

Times have been tough recently for Clare Crawley and Dale Moss — on again here, off again there — but maybe now they are back on track to true love and happily ever after?!

Eagle-eyed Bachelor Nation fans have been noticing the 40-year-old hairstylist is once again wearing her engagement ring in new posts and pics published on social media. And so it begs asking, of course: did Dale re-pop the question?? Are these two back on track to get married, or what?!

The most recent ring reveal came in a video the Sacramento native shared to her Instagram Stories over this past weekend.

In it, the season 16 Bachelorette had followers convinced of a re-engagement by showing off her shiny, sparkly ring while sipping on a juice box and eating crackers, as you can see in this screenshot (below):

And that’s not all! Out of curiosity, we went through some of Clare’s most recent IG posts, and sure enough, she’s been rocking her ring for a few weeks! It’s subtle, of course — and in a few of the most recent posts, she has her hand strategically positioned with the ring pointing away, so you can’t really see it.

But in this post from late March (below), it’s pretty clear she’s got jewelry on that finger again, after quite a few IG posts early this year where it was lacking:

Wow! You really love to see it! And it’s even more obvious and prominently placed in that IG Story, too. Almost like Clare’s trying to tell the world something again about her relationship with the hunky former football player?!

Of course, to call this couple’s on-again, off-again relationship a roller coaster ride would be an understatement. After their ugly (and very abrupt) breakup in January, they teetered between being completely done and giving subtle hints that they were back in each other’s lives.

A major reconciliation point came in February, when the duo was spotted hand-in-hand while out for a meal and a beach stroll in Florida. Rumors had been flying up to that point about possible infidelity issues, but no matter the drama, it’s clear a close connection kept crashing these two back into each other. Now, more than three full months past the worst of the storm, the proverbial skies have cleared up and things look — dare say — good?!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Are we wrong to be optimistic about Clare and Dale’s long-term potential at this point?! Are U rooting for them to get back together and say that way, or nah?! Is there staying power here, or is this all just the last breaths of a relationship doomed to fizzle out soon??

Sound OFF with your take on everything Bachelorette-related down in the comments (below)!

