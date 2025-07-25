Got A Tip?

News

Kelly Osbourne Posts Heartbreaking Lyrics From Ozzy Song!

Kelly Osbourne hugs dad Ozzy

Oh, this is crushing.

Kelly Osbourne lost her father Ozzy Osbourne this week. The Black Sabbath frontman had ferociously battled Parkinson’s disease for years before he died unexpectedly on Tuesday.

Now, late Thursday afternoon, the 4o-year-old reality TV star has shared some meaningful lyrics in tribute via Instagram Stories:

“I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had.”

Those words come from the 1972 song Changes, which she and he would later redo as a duet in 2003.

Poor Kelly. We know how close they were. Sending her all our love and support during this unimaginably painful time.

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]

Jul 24, 2025 19:25pm PDT

