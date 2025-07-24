Ozzy Osbourne Seen Happily Hanging With Daughter Kelly & Grandson In Final Video Just Two Days Before Death!

Ozzy Osbourne was spending time with his daughter Kelly just days before his death.

Just two days before the rock legend died on Tuesday, the Black Sabbath musician was seen in an Instagram Story posted by Kelly on Sunday. In the clip, Kelly says “good morning” to her followers before panning the camera around to show her son, Sidney, playing at a table. Across from them, Ozzy sat with headphones on while working on an iPad. She revealed the camera was on him and he smiled and wished everyone a “good morning” as well. Aw.

It seemed like such a cheerful and relaxed everyday kinda moment for the family. And he looked to be doing pretty well, too! You’d never guess the tragedy that would unfold just 48 hours later… Watch (below):

@dailymail Ozzy Osbourne is seen just two days before his death in a final heartwarming video having breakfast with his family. His daughter Kelly Osbourne, 40, shared the video with fans on her Instagram Story on July 20, just two days before the singer died. Read More at DailyMail.com ♬ original sound – Daily Mail

So great they got such quality time at the end…

As Perezcious readers know, the 76-year-old passed away following a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease “surrounded by love” and his family, according to a statement they released. Ozzy’s other two children, Elliot, 59, and Jessica, 45, who were not named in the statement, subtly mourned him on social media.

We’re sending love to them all as they grieve this deep loss.

