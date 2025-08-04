Got A Tip?

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne Shares Heartbreaking Update On How She's Handling Ozzy's Death

Kelly Osbourne Shares Heartbreaking Update Following Her Dad Ozzy's Death

Kelly Osbourne is offering a somber update after her father’s death.

Just under two weeks after Ozzy Osbourne passed away at 76 years old, the Fashion Police alum is sharing an update on how she’s handling the loss. As you might expect, it’s not going well.

Related: Jack Osbourne’s Wife Pays Tribute To ‘Coolest Father-In-Law’ Ozzy

On Monday, Kelly took to her Instagram Story to thank followers and to offer some heartbreaking words about how she’s not okay — and won’t be for the foreseeable future. She wrote:

“I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough… but from the bottom of my heart, thank you. The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.”

Aw! She continued:

“Grief is a strange thing — it sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be ok for a while — but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.”

And you know what? It’s OK to not be OK right now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

The 40-year-old left off:

“Thank you for being there. I love you all so much. — Kelly #BirminghamForever #OzzyForever”

Kelly Osbourne shares update after Ozzy's death
(c) Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

Ugh, poor Kelly. She was such a daddy’s girl! Our hearts remain broken for her and the whole Osbourne family.

What are your reactions to her update? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via The Osbournes/YouTube & FayesVision/WENN]

Aug 04, 2025 14:30pm PDT

