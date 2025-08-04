Got A Tip?

Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne’s Wife Pays Tribute To ‘Coolest Father-In-Law’ With ADORABLE Pics Of Ozzy Being A Grandpa!

Jack Osbourne’s Wife Pays Tribute To ‘Coolest Father-in-Law’ With ADORABLE Pics Of Ozzy Being A Great Grandpa!

Jack Osbourne’s wife is paying tribute to her late father-in-law.

Nearly two weeks after Ozzy Osbourne sadly passed away, his daughter-in-law Aree Gearhart took to Instagram to share some kind words and photos of beautiful moments with the rock legend. On Sunday, she wrote:

“I’m pretty sure I have the coolest father in law around, and the best papa to my kids. The world got a rockstar but we got an ice lolly loving, goofy, big hearted guy who made us laugh like no other. He was always in my corner and I forever am thankful to him for raising my husband and blessing me w my family.”

Awww! That is so incredible sweet!

Referencing her mother-in-law Sharon Osbourne, Aree added:

“We got Nana always, Papa. Keep giving us all those signs from above. We’ll keep your name loud, your stories alive, and your love wrapped around us like armor. Forever our guy.”

She included several family photos, including one on her and Jack’s wedding day, and several of Ozzy being less Prince of Darkness and more Pop Pop of Adorableness with his grandbabies. Scroll through (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aree Osbourne (@areeosbourne)

Our hearts continue to be with the Osbourne family as they navigate their patriarch’s death. Rest in peace!

[Images via Aree Gearhart/Instagram & WENN]

Aug 04, 2025 12:00pm PDT

