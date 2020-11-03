Kendall Jenner Turns 25 -- See All The Special Birthday Wishes HERE!

Days after hosting a celebrity-filled bash which faced MASSIVE backlash online, Kendall Jenner is ringing in her 25th birthday as millions of Americans head to the polls.

As fans of the KarJenner family know, the well wishes that roll in for this brood on their special days are almost as over the top as their extravagant parties, and Tuesday being election day was no different!

Related: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Throw Hands In Violent Altercation On KUWTK

Naturally, momma Kris Jenner led the charge on Instagram, sharing a slew of childhood and more recent photos for her “angel girl.” And just like she defended her little girl over her controversial birthday bash thrown over Halloween weekend, the business maven couldn’t but help but gush about her love in the caption:

“Happy Birthday Kenny!!!! My beautiful girl inside and out… you are such an amazing light in the world and you teach me so much about life each and every day. Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood and loving all of us unconditionally… I thank God for you each day and I’m beyond humbled He chose me to be your Mommy… you are my everything. You are the most amazing daughter, friend, sister, auntie and travel buddy. I love you so very much my Angel girl. Mommy xoxo @kendalljenner”

Take a look!

But of course, she couldn’t let the opportunity pass to share a few of the covers supermodel Kenny has snagged over the years:

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner kept it short and sweet with a post for her daughter, opting to upload a selfie from the aforementioned costume party:

In honor of the “coolest and prettiest girl” she knows, big sister Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet throwback shot from Jenner’s childhood:

In addition to a TON of memories on her IG Story, Khloé Kardashian also dedicated a lengthy caption to her sister:

No tributes as of writing from Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, or Kylie Jenner, but the makeup mogul did let fans know the Kylie Cosmetics collab with her sister would be restocked on Wednesday. LOLz!!

Gotta get those bags of money, right??

Of course, her friends were sure to celebrate her special day, too! Ch-ch-check out some of the shoutouts from bestiez Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber (below):

While messages also poured in from her fans on Tuesday morning, the birthday girl took the opportunity to encourage her followers to vote before heading out on a morning walk with friends Hailey, Hannah Logan, and Lauren Perez.

She wrote on her IG Story:

“Thank you all very much for the birthday wishes already. I just wanted to remind everyone in the US that today is more importantly election day! So if you’re registered but haven’t done so yet – please please vote!!! Your voice is sooo important, and your vote can make a difference up and down the ballot. You can find your voting location at votesaveamerica.com/plan – swipe up for it!”

Okay, Kendall, we see you using your platform for good!! At least, on this.

In the following two slides, she added:

“A few things to also remember: First, if you’re still in line to vote when the polls are supposed to close, stay in line!! Your vote will still be counted! Second, there are different rules in different states, so please be careful about posting photos of your ballot to social media. Instead, just post your “I voted” sticker or something similar.” “Lastly, if you run into any issues while voting, call 1-866-our vote. They’re there to help. Thank you again for all the love and happy election day everyone! Lets make the change”

Take a look at the stories for yourself (below):

Happy birthday, Kendall!!

[Image via Kendall Jenner/Hailey Bieber/Khloé Kardashian/Kris Jenner/Instagram.]