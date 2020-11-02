Here's How Kris Jenner REALLY Felt About The Robert Kardashian Hologram

Kim Kardashian West‘s unique birthday present from Kanye West has been met with a wide range of feelings on social media, as people largely thought the hologram of the late Robert Kardashian was either cute or creepy.

But what did Kris Jenner think of seeing her late husband again? (And having to hear him call Yeezy a genius??)

During a chat with Andy Cohen on Monday for SiriusXM‘s Radio Andy, the KarJenner family matriarch actually praised her son-in-law, whom she dubbed “the king of gifts!”

Kris first explained to the Bravo executive producer about how the surprise even came to be presented during Kim’s 40th birthday getaway, saying:

“You know, we didn’t really know what was happening because it was such a small group, inner circle. Just our family and a few friends. And when we were summoned to this room and said you know, ‘Kanye has a gift.'”

The 64-year-old and her children were then brought into a dark room where no one knew “what was happening.” Of course, they were quickly overcome with “intense” emotions once the hologram actually began, with Kris spilling:

“It started and we just all started to cry. It was just so intense. I must have watched it 20 times. It was really good. He is the king of gifts and he worked on that for a really long time. So, it was definitely one of the most incredible things I have ever seen. It was really wild.”

After the initial viewing, Jenner described them “all in tears” before wanting to “see it again and again and again.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continued:

“All you could hear was each other crying. It was really, really emotional. It was really emotional.”

In fact, it was so overwhelming, she needed time alone just “to digest” seeing her late ex-husband like that IRL (essentially). The momma of six recalled:

“It was intense, and it was a beautiful, beautiful moment, so I just wanted to kind of enjoy that.”

While the family may have found the special gift to be touching, some on social media didn’t feel the same way, as several called out the rapper for the cringey script, which had the late lawyer praising him as the “most genius” man in the world. However, Kris has remained unbothered by the public’s negativity:

“Listen Andy, we learned a long time ago to have thick skin and you can’t really worry about people that are hating all the time and so miserable and feel the need to reach out and say ugly things.”

Similarly, she couldn’t care less about the latest backlash surrounding her family: Kendall Jenner‘s celeb-filled birthday party over the weekend:

“We’re dealing with lots of people that have different opinions and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing. And we’re doing that. And I think, I am very sensitive to what’s going on. Believe me, you know, I’ve, I’ve really tried so hard. We are very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week.”

Your privilege is showing, Kris!!

She concluded by noting the protocols they had in place amid the coronavirus pandemic:

“At Kendall’s everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait, you know, a half an hour until the testing was, the results were in. And everybody was tested before a few days before the, you know, Halloween. So we are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously. So, you know, we do what we can, we, we try to follow the rules. And then if people are, you know, they’re commenting and they’re being critical, I can’t control that.”

With Miz Jenner’s own birthday coming up this week, we’ll be intrigued to see how she chooses to celebrate. Guess just don’t be surprised if yet another party is thrown…

As even Andy responded, the family is “quite careful” when it comes to these things. Hopefully, no positive test results come back from the largely maskless event!!

Any thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Either on this, or Yeezy’s interesting gift choice?

