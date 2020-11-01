Kendall Jenner Throws Star-Studded 25th Birthday & Halloween Party With ZERO Social Distancing...

Has everybody forgotten we’re in a pandemic? And it’s fast becoming more serious and more deadly in the United States right now than it’s ever been before?!

That apparently doesn’t matter much to Kendall Jenner, who held a star-studded joint Halloween-birthday celebration at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood on Saturday night. The supermodel turns 25 years old on Tuesday, so considering her birthday was coming up and Saturday was Halloween night, hey, why not, right?!

As to be expected, the stars were out and about for the event, as more than 100 celebs and other guests showered the model with love for her big upcoming 2-5.

Among those who showed up, according to TMZ, included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Jaden Smith, Paris Hilton, The Weeknd, Justine Skye, Quavo, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow, and Saweetie. And of course, everybody was decked out in their finest and most fashionable costumes for the Halloween night event, too.

As you can see (below), with Kendall going as Barb Wire-inspired Pamela Anderson and The Weeknd spending hours perfecting his Nutty Professor get-up, no time or detail was spared in making sure things were completely on point for the big party:

Those are amazing costumes, seriously!

But… what about the freakin’ coronavirus, people???

According to ET, Kenny’s party crew reportedly made everybody — both employees and party guests — take rapid COVID-19 tests and receive negative results on site before ever going upstairs to the party. That sounds great and all, until you start to wonder if/how those tests could ring up false negatives and/or false positives, and whatever the reliability of all of that might be on the spot.

Ugh. Honestly, sometimes it feels like we are the only ones who care to stay socially distanced as this pandemic gets worse. Celebs are just gonna do what they want regardless, anyways, so what’s the point?! Frustrating AF!

One interesting tidbit here: TMZ is reporting that a flyer at the party read something along the lines of “take all the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind.”

Of course, that didn’t hold, as the KarJenner girls alone posted tons of clips and videos from the event. Still, maybe the note was an attempt to keep things under wrap, knowing how bad it would look if some celeb private party got leaked while all of us normal people are stuck at home maintaining social distance?! Just saying!!!

Plenty of Twitter users have already gotten to that point, anyways, as the frustration around Kendall’s choice to have a birthday party here was seriously boiling over online.

Some of the reactions included (below):

“not all these celebs posting about wearing a mask, social distancing then showing up to kendall jenners party. eat the rich” “This Halloween/birthday party for Kendall Jenner with a shit ton of people, 0 social distancing and the only people wearing masks are the service workers. Eat the rich. I hate it here” “CAN ALL THESE CELEBRITIES AKA KYLIE JENNER, KENDALL JENNER, JUSTIN BIEBER, NIKITA DRAGUN, JADEN SMITH TO NAME A FEW STOP BEING IGNORANT TOWARDS THIS VIRUS THERE ARE PEOPLE THAT ARE DYING U DONT NEED A HALLOWEEN PARTY” “kendall jenner will post shit about voting for biden and then won’t even listen to him about not throwing parties during COVID” “kendall is so f**king irresponsible for hosting a halloween party in the middle of a pandemic just bc her family and the attendees are rich celebrities who couldn’t care less about thousands of people drying everyday bc of covid and they’re out there partying literally F**K OFF” “i seriously hate kendall and every person who even went to that stupid party so much”

WOW!!!

Aaaand there are these tweets, too:

kendall: don't post nothing about the party

kim and kylie: pic.twitter.com/pL0O1NlUuy — ana:) (@chalametsputa) November 1, 2020

It’s Kendall Jenner hosting a party and making a “no social media” rule just for Kylie to post it everywhere for me! pic.twitter.com/zhpr8aQreL — KAY (@kaysopinions) November 1, 2020

so kendall jenner was giving out these cards at the entry for her party last night?? lmao she's a shithead pic.twitter.com/aAIIAU1x1x — joa (@feIlowfeeling) November 1, 2020

Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween pic.twitter.com/o46ri7TJ9W — Nicholindz Cage (@lolzlindz) November 1, 2020

Yeah…

Not a good look, Kendall!!! At least she makes for a good Pamela Anderson…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you left with a proverbial bad taste in your mouth over this party like we are? Or do you just not care any more?!

Sound OFF with where you’re at about this party, this endless pandemic, and how bad we are as a society at dealing with things right now, all down on in the comments (below)!

