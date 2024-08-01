Kendall Jenner Used To 'Hysterically' Cry Herself To Sleep Because Of Modeling Job 

Aww! Kendall Jenner is opening up about the “dark” times she’s experienced as a model!

In a chat with Emma Chamberlain on the Anything Goes podcast out on Thursday, The Kardashians star got candid about struggling with her busy but isolating life on the road, she dished:

“I’m not gonna sit here and say that I’ve had the toughest journey. I think I’ve been extremely fortunate.”

Good to point that out! We mean, she is a super rich supermodel traveling the world. From an outsider’s perspective, it seems a little wild to complain about that — but, still, just cause she’s lucky doesn’t mean she’s immune to mental health challenges

The 28-year-old went on to share why modeling can be so hard for her — and it’s not due to any beauty pressures. She dished:

“But I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it’s [being] overworked or not getting a job that I would’ve really loved to get.”

Those things are never fun, and yet there’s something that makes her feel even worse. The 818 Tequila founder said what makes her most emotional as a model is all the time spent away from family and friends, she shared:

“It is very lonely. I’ve had really dark nights where I’ve been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep because I haven’t been home in three months and I’ve been pretty much alone the entire time.”

Oof.

The reality star pointed out that there have been times when she was working when “something really crazy happens at home that I would love to be there for and I’m being told I can’t be.” She mused:

“There’s been a lot of definite moments where I’m like, ‘What is going on, is this all worth it?'”

Dang. That cannot be easy!

But she must love modeling because she still puts up with all these tough moments when she doesn’t have to — she’s a Kar-Jenner after all. It’s not like she needs the paycheck (though it’s probably nice).

In order to stay grounded while she is working, Kenny likes “cleansing” her body by taking a shower or “submerging” herself in water (which she credits to her being a Scorpio). She also takes walks and does frequent digital detoxes. She didn’t have all bad things to say, either, the socialite continued:

“It really is a beautiful thing to be able to travel the world the way I have. I probably would’ve never traveled the way I have or the amount that I have had I not had this job. I’ve met a lot of amazing people. I feel very grateful for my experience.”

Again, we’re glad she recognizes the privileges she has!

That said, she’s been open about struggling with anxiety since she was just 7, telling Vogue in their summer 2024 issue in June:

“I don’t see why I shouldn’t be honest about it. In my career right now I feel really stable, really hopeful. But I’ve had a tough two months. I haven’t been myself, and my friends see it. I’m more sad than usual. I’m way more anxious than usual.”

She furthered:

“So I’m not going to sit here and act like everything’s perfect. That’s life — I’m always going to be in and out of those feelings. In past interviews, when someone’s asked me about my mental state, it’s always been, ‘I’m great right now, but this is what I’ve dealt with.’ Well, right now I’m actually in it.”

Everybody’s gotta deal with these kinds of challenges from time to time. Not easy! But hopefully, her vulnerability helps her feel less alone in this! And like she said, modeling ain’t all bad!

Thoughts? Share them in the comments!

