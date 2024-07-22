Miley Cyrus Calls Out Kendall Jenner After Supermodel Does THIS During Intimate Performance!

Miley Cyrus had a little fun at Kendall Jenner‘s expense!

Late last week, the Grammy-winning pop star performed an intimate concert at a Hollywood hotspot for just about 200 guests. The occasion was a celebration with the Gucci folks in honor of Miley’s fave perfume Gucci Flora, which she had repped officially for the brand since 2021. And while on stage, Miles was FEISTY!!

In one instance, while the Wrecking Ball singer was in the middle of a song while rocking a little black Gucci (of course!) dress, she turned to the audience and quipped:

“Why am I singing and you’re not?”

She then altered a line in Flowers, changing “cherry red” to “Ancora red.” Gucci fans will note how that’s a nod to the brand’s creative director Sabato De Sarno, who introduced the color to the Gucci palate — and was present in the crowd.

Also present was Kendall! And when Miley was in the middle of Flowers, she suddenly heard Kenny singing off in the audience loud enough that it deserved a pause on the music and a call-out from the Disney Channel alum:

“Is that Kendall Jenner doing harmonies?”

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Ha!!

There was another funny Flowers moment, too! During the catchiest part of the song, Miley flipped the lyrics for a perfectly personalized twist:

“Started to cry, but then remembered… I’m the face of Gucci!”

Ch-ch-check that moment out (below), too:

She ain’t wrong about that!

Poor Kenny, tho. Getting called out from on stage for singing along to one of her fave artists. Oops!! Reactions, y’all?! Share ’em (below)!

