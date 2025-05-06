Inside Kendall Jenner & Ex Bad Bunny's Met Gala Reunion -- As They Stayed At Same Hotel!

Is this just a coincidence? Or a sign that reconciliation might actually be in the works?

Yet again, exes Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reunited at a big fashion event. And this time they were staying at the same hotel!! Both stars stepped out in the Big Apple for the Met Gala on Monday night. They didn’t arrive together or walk the carpet as a duo. Nothing hard-launchy like that. But they DID hang out in private inside the event!

A partygoer told DailyMail.com on Tuesday:

“They bumped into each other inside the event. They said hello and hung out a bit. They have stayed in touch.”

OK, that’s promising…

They were also both staying at The Mark Hotel, where they were seen arriving separately on Monday afternoon before the carpet. This isn’t necessarily a sign of anything, of course. That’s a pretty popular hotel for this event, so it might’ve just been a coincidence they were both there.

Buuuuut ya never know, though. Maybe it was the perfect plan to keep their possible reconciliation on the DL? Try to blend in with the dozens of other celebs in the hotel?! Just wondering!!!

Of course, the pair dated in 2023, and then briefly got back together for a few months last year. They last crossed paths at New York Fashion Week in February. It doesn’t seem out of the question that they might give love another shot judging from their history. Hey, maybe low-key hangs at work events is their new thing?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Does this mean anything? Sound OFF!

