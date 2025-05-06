Kendall Jenner Keeps It Sleek & Slender At The Met Gala!

Kendall Jenner showed up in a pencil-thin gown with a long train and decided to rock a business-style jacket up top at this year’s Met Gala!
The supermodel paired up an interesting top-bottom combo on Monday night, in an outfit put together by London-based designer Torishéju, per British Vogue. See it for yourself (below):
Kendall Jenner on her way to the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/sPt6YdkzHE
— WWD (@wwd) May 5, 2025
A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s look #MetGala pic.twitter.com/E6A82pA79C
— WWD (@wwd) May 5, 2025
Kendall Jenner arrives at the #MetGala2025, wearing London-based designer Torishéju. See all the latest arrivals here: https://t.co/yLxfkQ2T1Y pic.twitter.com/ac1aBDfsaj
— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 6, 2025
Kendall Jenner arrives the #MetGala. https://t.co/MzcTJmcmWO pic.twitter.com/WOvazptNQ5
— Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2025
Confident AF. And that face card NEVER declines!
Reactions, y’all??
[Image via MEGA/WENN]