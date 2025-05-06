Got A Tip?

Kendall Jenner Keeps It Sleek & Slender At The Met Gala!

Kendall Jenner met gala red carpet 2025

Kendall Jenner showed up in a pencil-thin gown with a long train and decided to rock a business-style jacket up top at this year’s Met Gala!

The supermodel paired up an interesting top-bottom combo on Monday night, in an outfit put together by London-based designer Torishéju, per British Vogue. See it for yourself (below):

Confident AF. And that face card NEVER declines!

Reactions, y’all??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

May 05, 2025

