Kim Kardashian Scolds Security Guard Who Accidentally Stepped On Her Met Gala Dress! 

Kim Kardashian wasn’t happy with her security guard during the Met Gala!

On Monday, the reality star stepped out for fashion’s biggest night in an all-black crocodile leather gown from Chrome Hearts featuring a long train. Not as dramatic as the one Diana Ross had, but long enough that her security, unfortunately, stepped on it at one point during the evening!

In a now-viral video posted to TikTok, Kim is seen leaving the Ritz-Carlton hotel in New York City with her 11-year-old daughter North West to board a sprinter van and make their way to the gala. As the two walked out to the crowd of fans and paparazzi, her security guard accidentally steps on the train. The moment trips up Kim a bit before she stops and turns toward the guy to give him what appears to be an angry look. Speaking to The Mirror, expert lip reader Nicola Hickling claimed Kim told the guard:

“Can you watch where you step?”

Yeesh!

The SKIMS founder then looked forward again, tossed her hair over her shoulder, and continued to the van. Watch the awkward interaction (below):

Hey, accidents happen! The most important part here is that no one fell and got hurt here! What are your thoughts on Kim’s reaction to the mishap, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via  MEGA/WENN]

May 06, 2025 14:25pm PDT

