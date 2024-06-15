Kenya Moore Suspended Indefinitely From RHOA After Allegedly Sharing NSFW Posters Of Co-Star!

The drama continues over on The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

ICYMI, Kenya Moore found herself in trouble last week when she allegedly shared posters of newcomer Brittany Eady performing oral sex at the grand opening of Kenya Moore Hair Spa. According to Page Six, the cameras were rolling at the cast event where she showed the NSFW images. However, Brittany was not present for the shocking reveal. An insider claimed the explicit pics in question were “readily accessible” online. Kenya also insisted she “would never engage in revenge porn” and has “never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.”

However, some eyebrow-raising audio leaked from the event shortly afterward. The 53-year-old allegedly made some wild accusations about Brittany, saying:

“You a paid ho. Brittany does escort. There’s an IG that put her emails out on blast; she charges $1,400 for an appointment. You not only a ho, you a cheap whore. You on covers of magazines being a thot. … Yo Gotti was like, ‘Snapchat me that p***y,’ and you did!”

Whoa!

The images weren’t the only wild alleged incident! Before the poster scandal at the event, Brittany allegedly made threats to Kenya using the word “gun.” But a production source told Page Six that the DWTS alum was never “threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production.” The newbie addressed the allegation on Instagram herself last week, saying:

“It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met. For the record, I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever. I’ve never been to jail, in fight, or even had as much as a speeding ticket. That’s not my character. I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed. Wrong is wrong.”

An investigation was subsequently launched into the matter. Now, a week later, it was revealed Kenya was suspended indefinitely from the show for Season 16! A source told Entertainment Tonight on Friday:

“Kenya was suspended for allegedly depicting Brittany performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, from images allegedly found online. The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming.”

As for the rest of the cast? They are still filming — including Brittany. Whether or not Kenya will join them again after this season, we’ll have to wait and see. But if you ask the reality star, she’s “not going anywhere” despite the scandal! Kenya hopped on Instagram Live to address her suspension. While showing off her hair salon, she told followers she needs “a little bit of TLC” because there’s “just a lot going on.” Obviously, she means the poster scandal! But in her eyes, she’s really just “fighting the haters” by being a successful business owner:

“The way that people go out of their way to disparage your name or ruin your business, I’ll never understand it. Leave me alone. I’m a single mom. I’m out here just like anybody else. I am not getting child support, I’m not getting anything. I’m taking care of my daughter on my own.”

The Bravo personality then asked fans to “ride with me through this journey” amid the “very tough week.” She added:

“I am blessed. I just want people to stop trying to tear down another Black woman’s businesses. It’s not that serious. I don’t bother people unless they bother me. I stay winning, you know? It is in my blood. Success matriculates around me. So, I accept that. God has given me that, but I also give back as much as I possibly can.”

Before signing off, Kenya promised fans they’ll “be seeing” her in the next coming days:

“I’m not going anywhere, despite all the stuff surrounding whatever… people want to write.”

Kenya apparently doesn’t plan to hide amid the poster scandal! Even when she’s suspended! Reactions to her suspension, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

