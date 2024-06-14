Bebe Rexha Blasts 'Ungrateful Loser' G-Eazy, Says He Did 'S**tty Things' To Her After Collab! WHOA!

Bebe Rexha is coming for G-Eazy!

The pop icon BLASTED her former collaborator on her Instagram Story on Thursday, and it was brutal. Bebe shared a screenshot of a text exchange with the recording artist’s team, where one person was asking her thoughts on working with the rapper to shoot content for their former hit single Me, Myself & I during a trip to New York City. It was an immediate no from the singer, who commented on socials:

“@g_eazy you have my number. Why don’t you text me and asked me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser. You’re lucky people are liking you again. Cause I could go in on all the s**tty things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no. Hope you good. “

Well, damn!!

What happened between them?!?! As mentioned, the duo worked on the 2015 hit together before collaborating again on the 2017 song F.F.F. But s**t has very clearly gone downhill since then — possibly due to the music producer’s 2018 split from Halsey? The I’m a Mess artist also reposted an X (Twitter) upload featuring a photo of her talking with the Bad At Love musician, captioned:

“Bebe Rexha and Halsey talking about how they carried G-Eazy’s career”

LMFAO!

See it HERE. And check out the texts (below):

The text screenshot has since been deleted from her IG Stories — but Bebe already regrets that! She took to her X (Twitter) feed on Thursday night to explain:

“Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing. I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said.”

Wow!

No wonder she’s pissed, though! If he really did such terrible things to her after their collab — which helped put him on the map, let’s be honest about that — of course she’d be angry he’s only now reaching out to continue profiting off her success! Call him out, then, girl! So far, G-Eazy hasn’t reacted to the heated comments. We can’t even imagine what he’s thinking, tho!! How about your thoughts, y’all?! Sound OFF (below)!

