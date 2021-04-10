Kerry Washington Deletes Controversial Tweet About DMX & Prince Philip's Deaths After Receiving Backlash

While many celebrities reacted to the tragic deaths of DMX and Prince Philip, Kerry Washington‘s tweet, in particular, caused quite a stir on social media.

On Friday, the Scandal actress pondered in a post about whether the pair would potentially be “chatting” in heaven or not while offering her condolences. It read:

“Anybody else wondering what DMX and His Royal Highness Prince Phillip are chatting about together at the pearly gates? My love to both their families. May they both Rest In Peace.”

However, the comparison of DMX and the Duke of Edinburgh didn’t go over too well with people on Twitter, who thought the well-intended message was cringeworthy and offensive. So much so, Washington ended up deleting the tweet and has yet to address the backlash. Unfortunately, it still didn’t stop social media users from sending her a whole lot of unnecessary hate. One person commented:

“The assumption that DMX and that white man are going to the same place…now miss washington please…”

Another angrily wrote:

“DELETE THIS RIGHT NOW I SWEAR TO GOD.”

Someone else wrote:

“DMX and Prince Phillip going to two very different places…don’t lump in DMX with a white supremacist pls queen.”

But not everyone thought there was something wrong with the post, with many noting how it was just a sincere offer of condolences (below).

“I loved it, there was nothing offensive about it. Good God” She was just sending love to 2 legends. “It made me smile when I saw it cause I could see DMX like ‘oh damn you too!’ And Prince Philip just looking at him crazy and then DMX like come on let’s see who else here!”

I don’t think… I don’t think they’re together pic.twitter.com/yR4vaYVD6P — Princess Phizeretta (@meabap) April 9, 2021

kerry washington looking at her mentions pic.twitter.com/tuB2UGL6ao — ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) April 9, 2021

your worst tweet i fear — MANDY DAY (@evermoresivy) April 9, 2021

Now we all know they’re not even remotely in the same line. One of them slid down @LilNasX pole to hell and it wasn’t DMX pic.twitter.com/rralx3Kue0 — Moderna Shawty (@Fentylibraheaux) April 9, 2021

Kerry Washington needs Olivia right about now lol I pretend I do not see. — ΛDRIΛN (@AdrianXpression) April 9, 2021

Y’all it wasn’t even Kerry Washington who tweeted that. She was hacked I could spot it from a mile away yall are so gullible pic.twitter.com/nxToWeno87 — A || dianna agron’s cousin (@mxggiepierce) April 9, 2021

Kerry Washington wanted us to fantasize about Prince Philip calling DMX racial slur in the afterlife. Nasty work. — KRS-Two (@PBS_Impulse9) April 9, 2021

I’d like to rescind my signature from the petition to rename the George Washington University the Kerry Washington University, thank you. https://t.co/p3TRfKEgT9 — Sophia (@sophhhal) April 10, 2021

Did Kerry Washington really say dmx and prince Phillip are in heaven Talking pic.twitter.com/kr0NXll3md — quietstorm (@thequietstorm88) April 9, 2021

Kerry Washington having the worst “rip dmx” tweet is certainly an unforeseen circumstance — Generically Black (@THISisLULE) April 9, 2021

As you may know, Prince Philip died at the age of 99 in England, following a couple of hospitalizations and health issues last month. Buckingham made the official announcement, stating:

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Sadly, DMX also died Friday morning after suffering a heart attack from an alleged overdose. He had been in critical condition at New York hospital for nearly a week before the shocking passing.

Now, we’re sure Kerry didn’t mean to offend anyone at all, as it seemed like a genuine post about the sudden passing of two public figures. But were mistakes made, possibly. Either way, it definitely didn’t warrant some of the extremely rude and problematic comments that were flooding her post.

