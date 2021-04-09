Gabrielle Union, Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper & More Celebs React To DMX's Death: 'A Cultural Icon'

It’s a sad day for the music world as legendary rapper DMX has passed away. He was only 50.

As we reported earlier, the musician had been in a coma and on life support for a week after suffering a heart attack and overdose. On Friday, DMX’s family confirmed his death in a statement, saying:

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

It continued:

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart, and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world, and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle, and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

Since the tragic news broke, there has been an outpouring of grief and love for DMX and his family on social media as fans, celebs, and fellow musicians offered their heartfelt condolences. Chance the Rapper tweeted:

“Rest in Heaven DMX.”

His record label Def Jam Recordings also reflected on their artist’s passing on Instagram:

“Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives, and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons. DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever.”

Halle Berry shared:

“DMX. His gift meant so much to so many. Sending love to his family.”

You can check out more of the heartbreaking celebrity reactions (below):

Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING???????? pic.twitter.com/ZI9NI6Nslg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 9, 2021

Rest In Peace DMX pic.twitter.com/H5ZHgRZCYN — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) April 9, 2021

Rapper DMX passed away earlier today. He was 50 years old. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family ???? #RIP pic.twitter.com/5fKQiOCQaG — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) April 9, 2021

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX ???????????? — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I’m so sorry it never got easier.????????❤️ — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) April 9, 2021

So sad ???????? RIP https://t.co/WLGnqEd9lq — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 9, 2021

DMX, rapper and actor, dies at 50. Rest in Power. https://t.co/0ATtcqYTLY — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) April 9, 2021

The greatest rapper to me.. the reason I started rapping has passed on.. I promised myself I would meet you one day.. now I know my bucket list will never be completed. Rest in peace Earl. The world was not fair to you but you did your best! I love you forever ♥️???????????? — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) April 9, 2021

No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating. #RIPDMX ???????????????????????????? — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021

Rest In Peace to a cultural icon. There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today ???? #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/IJdXqfwMJO — T.I. (@Tip) April 9, 2021

Very Very Very few will EVER do it like you homie…. Man! This sucks… Tooooo Fn young to go. Rest easy X. https://t.co/UmRNDv09hu — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 9, 2021

I do feel like a piece of my childhood was lost today. I remember watching videos of DMX at Woodstock ‘99 and waking up every morning at 6am just so I could catch the music video to Party Up on MTV. There’s a reason why his music still goes OFF today. Timeless. RIP DMX. pic.twitter.com/X6kmICtIZI — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 9, 2021

I was fortunate enough to meet #DMX many times but my fav memory was when he & @sherrieshepherd were in an airport together.. She called me and X took the phone and we talked, laughed & prayed a good 30 minutes … I wish we had more time .. ????????????????RIP — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 9, 2021

too young, too early. leaving endless trails of inspiration behind him. rest easy legend ???????? — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2021

So much love. It’s no doubt this icon has inspired and touched so many people.

Rest in peace, DMX…

