Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

DMX

Gabrielle Union, Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper & More Celebs React To DMX's Death: 'A Cultural Icon'

Gabrielle Union, Missy Elliot, Chance The Rapper & More Celebs React To DMX's Death: 'A Cultural Icon'

It’s a sad day for the music world as legendary rapper DMX has passed away. He was only 50.

As we reported earlier, the musician had been in a coma and on life support for a week after suffering a heart attack and overdose. On Friday, DMX’s family confirmed his death in a statement, saying:

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

Related: Demi Lovato Says DMX’s OD Scared Her, Says She Suffers From Survivor’s Guilt

It continued:

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart, and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world, and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle, and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

Since the tragic news broke, there has been an outpouring of grief and love for DMX and his family on social media as fans, celebs, and fellow musicians offered their heartfelt condolences. Chance the Rapper tweeted:

“Rest in Heaven DMX.”

His record label Def Jam Recordings also reflected on their artist’s passing on Instagram:

“Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives, and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons. DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever.”

Halle Berry shared:

“DMX. His gift meant so much to so many. Sending love to his family.”

You can check out more of the heartbreaking celebrity reactions (below):

So much love. It’s no doubt this icon has inspired and touched so many people.

Rest in peace, DMX…

[Image via WENN, Judy Eddy/WENN, Nicky Nelson/WENN, & Sheri Determan/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 09, 2021 12:45pm PDT

Share This