Did Kesha Shade Katy Perry Over Dr. Luke Collab?! Fans Think So…

Katy Perry’s new era of music hasn’t even started yet, and it’s already neck deep in drama!

To kick off KP6, the 39-year-old singer announced on Monday her new single, Woman’s World, will drop on July 11. She even shared a brief sneak peek at what to expect the empowering track to sound like! Take a look (below):

Die-hard Katycats were excited about her new music, of course! But that excitement may have disappeared for many of them once they realized a certain disgraced producer apparently had their hands all over the single…

Shortly after the announcement, rumors started circulating online that Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, aka Dr. Luke, worked with Katy on the song. As Perezcious readers know, he was deeply involved in the success of the pop star as he co-produced her hits like I Kissed a Girl, Teenage Dream, California Girls, Wide Awake, and Roar. However, she departed from her longtime collaborator for her albums Witness and Smile. Now, Katy appears to have teamed up with Dr. Luke again — though the songstress hasn’t confirmed it herself!

Related: Sabrina Carpenter Told Taylor Swift Before Doing Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Campaign!

However, there’s a huge issue with their potential collaboration. He has a disturbing past. As Perezcious readers will recall, Kesha sued Dr. Luke, in Los Angeles in 2014 for sexual, emotional, and physical abuse. She claimed he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005 and then threatened to “shut her career down” if she ever spoke publicly about the alleged assault. The songwriter denied the accusations and countersued her for breach of contract and defamation in New York City.

Two years later, Kesha dropped her case after her request to be released from her recording contract with his label was denied. That left only the defamation suit in NYC. After a judge ruled the Tik Tok artist defamed the record producer for texting Lady GaGa that he raped Katy, she filed an appeal. It was not until 2024 that their decade-long battle came to an end as they reached a settlement.

So given their complicated history, you can imagine how Kesha must have felt when she caught wind of the rumors online that Katy and Dr. Luke worked together again. Probably pretty hurt, right? Enough to make her possibly throw shade at Orlando Bloom’s fiancé? That’s what fans think she did with her latest post on X (Twitter)! She simply wrote after the news:

“lol”

lol — kesha (@KeshaRose) June 17, 2024

She didn’t clarify the post afterward. But everyone is assuming she’s laughing over the fact that Katy possibly worked on a song that seems to be about women’s empowerment… with an alleged rapist. And as we mentioned, fans think it’s about the American Idol alum, too. They commented on the post:

“Is this Katy shade?” “the katy shade…” “we stand with you” “UMM THE KATY SHADE -” “she’s laughing at katy and her new song” “‘It’s a woman’s world’ except when you need to support another woman lol” “Woman’s world … produced by … yeah. heavy on the LOL.”

It’s safe to say Kesha will not listen to the new Katy song! What are YOUR reactions to the upcoming track, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]