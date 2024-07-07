Kesha Fires Back HARD At Trolls For Body-Shaming Her: ‘I Am So Proud Of My Body’

Kesha cannot believe there are people out here still body-shaming her — or anyone else, for that matter — in 2024!

After receiving a lot of disgusting criticisms about her appearance online, the 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to fire back at the trolls! And she went OFF! Kesha made it very clear that she is not only unbothered by their remarks, but she loves her body at the end of the day. Alongside two bikini pictures of herself, she wrote:

“i didn’t think in 2024 people still body shamed but. i am so proud of my body. she’s been through a lot. she’s torn her acl on stage and finished the show. she’s held my f**king broken heart together. to those who think you’re shaming me, you’re actually making me feel very powerful. so, to you, i hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down. in the mean time, hate me harder bitch:)”

Related: Did Kesha Shade Katy Perry Over Dr. Luke Collab?! Fans Think So…

Yes, Kesha! Don’t let the haters get you down! Check out the post (below):

The Joyride artist looks absolutely stunning! We’re glad Kesha isn’t letting the trolls get to her! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Kesha/Instagram]