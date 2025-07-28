Got A Tip?

Keshia Knight Pulliam Pays Tribute To Late The Cosby Show Costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner: 'I Lost My Big Brother'

Keshia Knight Pulliam's tribute to the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Keshia Knight Pulliam is speaking out about the sudden passing of her former The Cosby Show co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

The actress, 46, shared a heartfelt tribute on Sunday, exactly a week since the 54-year-old’s drowning death in Costa Rica.

Knight Pulliam posted a clip to her Instagram of The Resident star playing bass guitar onstage in front of a crowd in Atlanta. With the special video, she shared:

“A week ago I lost my big brother but I gained an angel… I love you… I miss you… We got our girls.

The girls in reference seem to be the pair’s daughters who were quickly seen at the end of the musical clip.

After posting, the House of Payne star uploaded the following on her IG Story:

“Thank you for every text call and all of the love that you have sent my way … I’ve just needed a moment…”

The actors played alongside each other as siblings Theo and Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992. They remained close ever since.

Many are still in disbelief this happened to such a light like Malcolm-Jamal. Our thoughts continue to be with his family and loved ones.

Jul 28, 2025 07:30am PDT

