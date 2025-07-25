Got A Tip?

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Drowning Twist: Police Clarify Where His Daughter Was At Time Of Shocking Death

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Was Swimming With His 8-Year-Old Daughter When He Drowned -- How She Was Saved

Malcolm-Jamal Warner‘s daughter was not with him in the water when he drowned.

According to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) in a statement shared with People on Thursday, the actor’s 8-year-old daughter wasn’t in the ocean when he was swept up in a strong current. The officials clarified in a statement translated from Spanish to English:

“Mr. Warner was playing with his daughter at the seashore at one point. He then left her out of the water, and he and a friend of his entered the sea.”

It continued:

“It was at that moment that they were swept away by the current, and the friend managed to get out. However, Mr. Warner was unable to get out and was pulled out by several people on the beach. He received care from Red Cross officials, but was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The head of the Tourist Police for Costa Rica’s Atlantic region, Elberth León, previously told Us Weekly that the 54-year-old was “at the shore rinsing off sand with [his daughter]” when they “took a quick dip” and were dragged deeper into the water by a riptide on Sunday. The official said the father “fought for his daughter,” who was ultimately saved by two people who raced to the rescue and got her to shore. ABC News also initially heard from local police who claimed the pair were swimming when the incident occurred. But we guess that is not the case, according to this latest information.

We’re just glad his child is safe. It’s so heartbreaking that the family has to mourn this incredibly untimely loss. Sending them lots of love.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Malcolm-Jamal Warner/Instagram]

Jul 25, 2025 08:30am PDT

