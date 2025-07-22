Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Nikki Garcia Claps Back When Asked If She ‘Ever’ Sees Her Son After Artem Chigvintsev Divorce! Will Poulter's Model Ex-Girlfriend Says He Broke Up With Her On WhatsApp -- After Three Years Of Dating AND Getting Close With Her Son!! Kylie Jenner Ate At A Family-Owned Greek Restaurant & Now Social Media Users Are Going To War Over It -- But WHY?! Justin Bieber 'Still Has Underlying Issues' -- Sources Fear New Album's Success Could 'Break' Him! Former Employee Of Busted Astronomer CEO Comes Forward With New Claims Against Him! Mormon Wives' Mikayla Matthews Gives Birth To Baby No. 4! And It Means A New Video Series For Fans! Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Step-Grandson Seen At Gun Range With Dad In Eerie Resurfaced Photos After Shocking Death Anne Hathaway Is ALREADY Dropping Devil Wears Prada 2 Easter Eggs! Ricki Lake Shows Off INSANE Facelift Before & After Photos! Taylor Swift Celebrates BFF Selena Gomez's 33rd Birthday With Some VERY Special Party Pics! Justin Bieber Shares Harrowing Cryptic Post About Not Living Life As A 'Clean Man' Amid Drug Concerns! Tommy Lee Confirms He & Brittany Furlan Are Back Together After Wild Ronnie Radke Catfishing Scandal!

R.I.P.

Tracee Ellis Ross Mourns ‘TV Husband’ Malcolm-Jamal Warner After Tragic Drowning

Tracee Ellis Ross Mourns ‘TV Husband’ Malcolm-Jamal Warner After Tragic Drowning

One day after news broke that The Cosby Show’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragically drowned while on vacation in Costa Rica, his TV wife is paying her respects.

In a heartwrenching Instagram post on Monday, Tracee Ellis Ross paid tribute to her Reed Between the Lines co-star:

“I love you, Malcolm. First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant.”

Related: Malcolm-Jamal Warner Shared How He Wanted To Be Remembered In Final Interview

Awww. It’s clear these two built a beautiful friendship. Tracee concluded her post:

“You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I’m so sorry for this unimaginable loss.”

The Black-ish star included several photos of her and Malcolm from promotional shoots they did for Reed Between the Lines. See (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Still so hard to wrap our minds around. Rest in peace, Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

[Images via BET/BET+ & Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 22, 2025 12:30pm PDT

Share This