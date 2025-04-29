Khloé Kardashian's New Bikini Pics With True Have Fans Split! 

Khloé Kardashian is getting called out for a new photo series with her daughter True — but not for why you might think!

On Monday, the momma bear was out enjoying the sunshine with her 7-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son Tatum. The kiddos were in white t-shirts — and True’s was decorated with cute cherries that matched the model’s cherry bikini! In the adorbz snaps, KoKo rocked a super skinny two-piece bathing suit with white sneakers and her short hair hanging loose. She looked AMAZING — but not everyone agreed!

Ch-ch-check it out:

While many of the comments on her Instagram post were positive, there was a ton of negativity. And no, it had nothing to do with her rocking barely any clothes next to her little girl. Instead, folks were upset her curves are gone! Critics wrote:

“Make Khloe thick again” “I loved — and I mean loved — thick Khloe. She was my fave” “So sad she lost those sexy curves” “Khloe baby … please eat some corn bread or something” “Too skinny” “It’s time to eat something”

Damn! Nobody can ever get it right — people ALWAYS have something to hate on about women’s bodies. SMH!

While there was a lot of people mourning her curves, others were impressed by the Good American founder’s body at her age, gushing:

“Damn KoKo you look SO good! We need the full diet and exercise regime to get that body!” “OMG, she looks amazing in a bikini at 40yrs old. That’s hard work to look that good” “I’m sorry but that body is bodying on a different lvl” “KoKo, your body is AMAZING! You go miss 40 looking 20!”

She does look incredible! Khlo’s body has been a topic of conversation for months as her skinny frame once concerned her own family. She has insisted she hasn’t used Ozempic — though she might’ve considered it if it had been available in the past — and is instead committed to a lifestyle change.

What’s your reaction to these pics, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]