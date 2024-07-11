Khloé Kardashian Makes Shocking Ozempic Admission -- But Implies It Doesn't Work!

Khloé Kardashian is speaking up about Ozempic — and offering some contradictory thoughts!

The mom of two had her latest star turn in Thursday’s brand-new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, and it was all about health, fitness, and athleisure wear! The Good American founder visited the Fabletics office as part of a partnership with Kate Hudson‘s popular workout wear line, and there the topic of the oft-discussed weight loss drug came up!

In a Q&A discussion with Fabletics employees about her weight loss journey — after recent family concerns over Khloé’s “really skinny” frame — the Revenge Body alum admitted:

“When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it.”

Inneresting! Makes sense, right? A lot of celebs (and also regular folks, TBH!) have been trying the controversial drug to help them with various fitness goals, and we know Khloé’s were so important to her! But then Khlo-money flipped the script a bit with her next comment, adding this in a confessional about her health journey:

“I tried every and any fad weight loss thing except for the real thing that actually works and that’s a lifestyle change.”

Wow!

That’s a pretty strong jab at Ozempic — lumping it in with “every and any fad weight loss thing”! And implying it doesn’t really work!

Not that Khloé isn’t right about that second part — the importance of making lifestyle changes. You’ve gotta do that, even with the help of the best weight loss drugs and surgeries! But for many people, especially those suffering with diabetes or struggling to battle obesity, Ozempic and other weight loss drugs have been game-changers! Just saying!!

Khloé wrapped the Fabletics meeting on a more positive note, offering a message of empowerment to the employees there:

“I want to encourage healthiness and not the number on a scale. I think people should be active, I don’t care what your size is. You should just be healthy and stronger for yourself.”

And then she offered insight into her current workout regimen! It includes pretty intense cardio training, most especially right before photoshoots in which she knows that she’ll be “showing a lot of skin.” And she wraps up her intense workouts with… pizza! Yes, pizza! She explained the give-and take:

“I do circuit training with cardio intervals, so I’m always spiking my heart rate up and down. … Then I always celebrate with a full large pizza. Life’s about balance, so there you go.”

Balance, indeed. As for us, we would probably skip the workout and just go straight for the pizza, but you do you, Khloé! LOLz!!

As you may be wondering, Khloé has actually denied using Ozempic in the past — even as the drug has been involved in some other recent family controversies. Way back in January 2023, just a few days after the calendar turned to the new year, a fan on X (Twitter) accused the reality TV vet of using weight loss drugs to “get skinny.” Khloé came right back with one of her now-patented clap backs in response, tho! She wrote:

“Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”

So there you go! What do U think of Khloé’s admission that she probably would have used Ozempic in the past had it been around years ago, y’all?? And do YOU agree Ozempic is a “fad”? Sound OFF in the comments (below)…

