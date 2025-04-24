Khloé Kardashian Called Out For Yet ANOTHER Photoshop Fail: 'Two Completely Different People'

Khloé Kardashian was busted for a photoshop fail again!

On Wednesday, viewers of The Kardashians on Reddit noticed how heavily edited one picture of the reality star is. The Season 6 finale, which aired on April 10, showed Khloé doing several photoshoots in London, including one for the cover art for her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land. Now, social media users cannot help but realize that the raw footage from the shoot on the series doesn’t match the image used! See a screenshot of her posing for the camera on The Kardashians (below):

And then take a look at the final shot, where the lines on her face are smoothed out (below):

Koko, there was no way people wouldn’t notice the Photoshop job here eventually! It’s so obvious! A fan who started a Reddit thread over the matter immediately caught how she looked completely different in the pic versus the show, writing:

“When watching the show they were showing Khloe posing for her … photoshoot and I thought she looked great! But then they showed the actual edited cover they selected and I almost spat my water out. How can anyone approve that? It doesn’t even look like her. Khloe is beautiful but she doesn’t look like this at all. It breaks my heart for her, because she doesn’t need to do all this editing. Also frustrating because she denies editing her face.”

We mean, Khlo hasn’t hidden the fact that she edits pics! She even once said she loves “a good filter, good lighting, and an edit here and there.” But did she go too far this time? Some think so! Others Reddit users chimed in on the thread to say:

“‘Okay, I think we have it!’ *proceeds to go with AI version looking nothing like a human.” “This is actually insane. These are two completely different people.” “Khloe has always looked completely different in real life, she seems to insist on the most extreme airbrushing.” “i mean i’m not shocked. but it IS shocking to see the difference honestly.” “I thought that was Kendall for a second. Why so much photoshop??? Is she trying to look like Kendall? Now I feel like she is”

What are YOUR thoughts on the photoshop pic, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via The Kardashians/Fulwell 73]