Khloé Kardashian Explains Why She Has Been ‘Taking A Step Back’ From Social Media

Sometimes even Khloé Kardashian needs a social media break — especially when the negative comments keep rolling in!

In case you missed it, the 37-year-old reality star posted a snapshot of herself sporting her naturally curly hair texture on her social platforms. But the post didn’t come without its fair share of nerves. In the caption on Instagram, KoKo hinted that she was a little scared about receiving a ton of negative comments on the style, expressing:

“I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling).”

Ch-ch-check out the picture for yourself (below):

Of course, many followers immediately praised her for embracing the gorgeous look. One fan, in particular, took to Twitter to show their support for the hairstyle by writing:

“I know khlo probably had doubts before posting those pics (for whatever reason) but there’s been so much positive feedback and i hope she’s taking it all in! let the good outweigh the bad, always. but i’ll still beat anybody ass who got something to say.”

The momma of True Thompson responded directly to the commenter, explaining how her experiences with “anxiety” have forced her to take a breather from social media at times:

“Lex! You know I love you! I’ve been taking a step back from social media a little bit because I feel like no matter what I do it’s always so overanalyzed. sometimes when I feel really good, people like to point out that they feel the complete opposite about me.”

And while she thinks it’s fine if people voice their opinions, Khloé feels that “some people do it in a cruel way.” However, she made it clear that the Kardashian-Jenner family has always got her back when that happens:

“In my world, with my loved ones, I feel uplifted, respected and confident. Sometimes social media makes me feel super anxious and i over think everything. I know there’s so many people that have equal love and respect as I have for them on social media.”

We have a feeling that the famous crew would have had their thumbs ready to type out an expert clap back if someone had something brutal to say about the Good American founder’s hair! Ultimately, Khloé recognized that sometimes the easiest way to combat negativity is to simply log off for a while:

“There’s nothing wrong with taking a step back. I hope you know how much I adore you and all of my Khlovers! For real for real!!!!! You guys make me happy and I know what we have! Im super grateful the support and admiration is mutual.”

Mental health is definitely more important than the amount of likes on a post, girl! Good on you for prioritizing it! Thoughts on KoKo’s candid post about combating negativity online? Let us know in the comments (below)!

