Kylie Jenner Rumored To Be Pregnant With Baby No. 2 -- See The Evidence!

Is Stormi Webster going to become an older sister?!

Following her recent birthday celebration, fans are convinced that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child and that she is trying to fool us yet again. The newly 24-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of pictures in honor of her big day, which noticeably featured her holding onto what was seemingly an alcoholic beverage. Ch-ch-check out the gorgeous pics (below):

Seems fine, right? You’d think that would automatically shut down the pregnancy rumors, right? However, followers believe that the pictures were actually taken at least two months ago since she allegedly adorned the same light pink nails back in June. One eagle-eyed social media user commented:

“Kylie is pregnant. She’s never had the same nails for over a month…she is now showing a baby bump and won’t be posting body pics that are recent.”

Another person speculated:

“Yeap! Those nails match a date of june 15 that she posted a pic and another of later on, both with that long hair.”

Inneresting…

Then, later in the day, the family documented her luxurious birthday dinner, which included a hands-only shot that showed everyone holding martini glasses on Kim Kardashian’s IG Story. And this is where Ms. Jenner may have got caught red-handed! It turns out the KUWTK alum’s nails did not match the manicure she was wearing in the green outfit photos she posted hours earlier. Take a look at the evidence from @emilycschwartz on TikTok (below):

What a rookie mistake! One would think Kylie would have paid more attention to the consistency of her posts — especially if she was going to sport some vibrant-colored nails only a couple of hours later.

Adding fuel to the fire, it appears that her friends and loved ones seemed to only share throwback photos of the star in their social media birthday tributes AND didn’t share any photos together at her party. Someone pointed out the observation on Twitter, writing:

“Kylie Jenner is for sureee pregnant again. There’s no way it’s her birthday and I don’t see one photo with her friends.”

There wasn’t even one selfie shared from that night, which makes us think that something fishy is going on here! But it appears in an attempt to show skeptics that her images were from Tuesday, Kylie posted a full-body mirror selfie on Wednesday that included her neon-tipped nails. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Hmmm…

While this potentially denies baby No.2, it still doesn’t discount how the brunette beauty suspiciously played off how her initial post was captured on the same day. But who knows, perhaps she has a rockstar manicurist who works at the speed of light! To be honest, though, it wouldn’t exactly be surprising if Kylie was trying to keep her pregnancy a secret as she kept Stormi under wraps for a while. And if that is her current plan right now, she might want to tell Kimmy Kakes to do a better job next time.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is Kylie trying to hid a second pregnancy? Or do you think these rumors a little fa-fetched? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]