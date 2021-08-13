Got A Tip?

How COVID-19 Pandemic Changed Khloé Kardashian’s Hair

Here Is How COVID-19 Apparently Changed Khloé Kardashian’s Hair!

At least something good came out of the coronavirus pandemic!

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian took to social media to shared a selfie and throwback photo in which she ditched her usual straight locks to embrace her natural hair texture. Even though she still loves her Brazilian Blowouts, the 37-year-old momma explained in the post caption that the current global health crisis actually pushed her to rock the curly look with confidence, saying:

“I’ve been getting Straightening treatments on my hair for years. I’ve been getting Brazilian blowouts and other treatments since I’ve been a teenager. I stopped because of Covid. I actually kind a like my curls.”

Yes, gurl!! Take a look at the stunning photo (below):

We absolutely love the natural ‘do and totally support the Good American founder sporting it more often!! Over on Instagram, KoKo flaunted her gorgeous hairstyle some more in a series of photos from the gym. She expressed in the caption:

“I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling)”

No haters allowed! Take a look (below):

Of course, her followers immediately praised the reality star for showing off her voluminous waves. Sister Kendall Jenner fan-girled over the style, writing in the comments section of her IG post:

“I love your natural hair.”

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson showed his support with a bunch of heart-eyed emojis. Bestie Malika Haqq then simply added:

“My fav.”

Love seeing the support!!! What are your thoughts on Khloé’s stunning hair, Perezcious readers? Drop us your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]

Aug 13, 2021

