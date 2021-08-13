How COVID-19 Pandemic Changed Khloé Kardashian’s Hair

At least something good came out of the coronavirus pandemic!

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian took to social media to shared a selfie and throwback photo in which she ditched her usual straight locks to embrace her natural hair texture. Even though she still loves her Brazilian Blowouts, the 37-year-old momma explained in the post caption that the current global health crisis actually pushed her to rock the curly look with confidence, saying:

“I’ve been getting Straightening treatments on my hair for years. I’ve been getting Brazilian blowouts and other treatments since I’ve been a teenager. I stopped because of Covid. I actually kind a like my curls.”

Yes, gurl!! Take a look at the stunning photo (below):

I’ve been getting Straightening treatments on my hair for years. ????????‍♀️ I’ve been getting Brazilian blowouts and other treatments since I’ve been a teenager. I stopped because of Covid. I actually kind a like my curls ???? pic.twitter.com/gxMVZWK0bf — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 13, 2021

We absolutely love the natural ‘do and totally support the Good American founder sporting it more often!! Over on Instagram, KoKo flaunted her gorgeous hairstyle some more in a series of photos from the gym. She expressed in the caption:

“I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling)”

No haters allowed! Take a look (below):

Of course, her followers immediately praised the reality star for showing off her voluminous waves. Sister Kendall Jenner fan-girled over the style, writing in the comments section of her IG post:

“I love your natural hair.”

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson showed his support with a bunch of heart-eyed emojis. Bestie Malika Haqq then simply added:

“My fav.”

Love seeing the support!!! What are your thoughts on Khloé’s stunning hair, Perezcious readers? Drop us your reactions in the comments (below)!

