Khloé Kardashian Has It Good With Tristan Thompson! | Perez Hilton

Even if Khloe Kardashian has a THIRD baby with Tristan Thompson, we don’t think that’s weird. U? He’s like a somewhat involved egg donor who lets her call the shots! This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to listen to this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker in full at PerezPodcast.com
Khloe is living her best complicated life! My True 10 can help simplify your life! CLICK HERE to check out our gummies and muscle relief gels at MyTrue10.com
Related Posts
Jul 21, 2022 13:18pm PDT