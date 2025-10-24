Khloé Kardashian Iced Out Barry's Bootcamp Founder -- Because He Called Her Fat!

Leave it to Khloé Kardashian to turn a rough workout memory into pure reality TV gold!

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé took us back to the mid-2000s. It was a time of low-rise jeans, diet pills, and “motivational” insults that would NEVER fly today. Case in point: the time Barry Jay, the founder of Barry’s Bootcamp (yes, that fitness empire), allegedly made a seriously nasty comment to Khloé.

During a call with sister Kourtney on her way to an event at that gym, Khloé dropped the bombshell:

“Remember when Barry called me fat?”

WHAT?!?!

Talk about awkward. She didn’t stop there, either. Khloé explained exactly what went down back then:

“This was years and years ago and we were running and I stopped and he was like, ‘That is why you are fat.’ I said, ‘That is why I am here.'”

Honestly, props to Khloé for that clapback! That is queen behavior even before Revenge Body was a thing.

In a confessional, the Good American founder reflected on the not-so-body-positive vibes of that era:

“I was fatter and we were working out … I remember [thinking], ‘That is such a weird way to encourage people.’”

Yeah, “weird” is putting it mildly. Khloé also didn’t hold back on calling out toxic “fitness motivation” of those days either:

“You were allowed to call people fat.”

And apparently, that alleged comment from Barry was the end of their relationship. She said:

“We never spoke after that. It was literally the whole exchange.”

Yikes…

Flash forward to now, and things got hilariously messy when Kourtney recounted the story to longtime pal Simon Huck — only for Simon to claim that Barry had died. Kourtney ran back and told Khloé, who responded with a casual “RIP.”

Buuuuut plot twist! A Hulu producer later confirmed that Barry is very much alive, which prompted Khloé to call Kourtney “such an idiot.” Simon apologized, and the sisters laughed it off.

And then Barry himself chimed in with the ultimate mic drop!! Look at what he posted on Instagram on Thursday morning:

“Just an FYI…. I AM ALIVE & WELL!!!”

So there you have it: Barry’s breathing, Khloé’s thriving, and yet another Kardashians storyline proves no one does drama (or mistaken obituaries?!) like them.

