Khloé Kardashian's Latest Sex Confession Is WILD!

Khloé Kardashian ain’t getting NO action!

During the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu on Thursday, Khloé once again opens up about her sex life… Or should we say lack thereof? HA! While chatting with older sis Kourtney Kardashian, the Good American founder mentions Julia Fox’s decision to pursue celibacy and how she completely relates to it. Because guess what? Khloé hasn’t done the deed for MULTIPLE trips around the sun! She confessed:

“I haven’t had sex in over three years.”

“Over three years”?! Holy s**t! She previously teased on the show that it had been a while, but THREE YEARS?!

The mom-of-two’s friends had a hard time believing that could possibly be true, but Khloé doubled down:

“There’s no one I am texting or anyone’s phone number. I don’t have nudes.”

Wow!

It’s been well documented that the reality star has lost some of her desire for romantic relationships after Tristan Thompson did her SO dirty cheating multiple times. So instead, she’s leaned 100 percent into mom mode… Which is pretty awesome! But she’ll get back on the horse one day, right? RIGHT??

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Images via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]

Oct 23, 2025 08:00am PDT

