Kardashians Trying HARD To Scrub New Khloé Kardashian Photo From Internet

Haven’t these celebs heard of the Streisand Effect?!

For those who don’t know, that’s when someone fights way too hard to cover something up on the internet, drawing far more attention to it than if they’d just ignored it. Named for the time Barbra Streisand attempted to get satellite photos that included her house removed from Google Earth, it’s the high tech equivalent of going into a crowded restaurant and screaming, “NO ONE LOOK OVER HERE!”

The latest celebs to fall into this trap are ones you would think would be savvy enough to know better: the Kardashians.

Apparently a photo of Khloé Kardashian that didn’t meet her rigorous standards got out onto the net — and the fam’s high-powered team is doing everything they can to put the bikini-clad genie back in the bottle.

The pic (that had made its way to Reddit) features Khloé standing by a pool in a two-piece, holding her phone but not aimed — not candid, she’s definitely posing for the camera — but just very casual, like a photo you’d see of a normal person who didn’t make their money projecting an image of a Revenge Body.

Don’t get us wrong, True Thompson‘s momma looks fantastic — but not like the too-perfect image she usually puts on her socials.

The photo in question doesn’t seem to have any airbrushing or Instagram filters, which have become her trademark of late (so much so that her fans went from calling her out for the blatant editing — which promotes unrealistic beauty standards in the name of persona vanity — to just accepting her ever-changing face as one of those indelible facts of the internet).

According to Page Six, who confirmed the photo’s authenticity, a source said Khloé was just chilling poolside over the weekend when someone took the pic mid-conversation and then posted it online. The outlet’s source tells them there actually are some edits on the photo, just not enough for the 36-year-old’s standards. Ever since, the fam’s team have been scrambling to scrub it from the digital landscape. Several sites have reportedly already taken it down under threat of legal action! For real!

Yes, this is official. Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, explained in a statement:

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant. Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

We don’t know if Tracy is referring to Khloé or the assistant as the copyright holder; as you’ll recall from the Ellen DeGeneres Oscar selfie debacle, it’s the person who took the pic that holds the copyright, not the subject in the photo.

But whatever the legal rulings, the reality of the information age is that pics do NOT just disappear for good. The best thing you can do is ignore them, have a sense of humor about yourself, and move on.

After all, there are thousands of photos of the KarJenner sisters swirling around the internet from the past decade, this could easily have become just another drop in the ocean.

But now that they’re trying to stop everyone from seeing it, folks are way more curious than they would’ve been otherwise. Like we said, it’s the Streisand Effect in overdrive. Man, keep up, Kardashians!

Ironically, the pic is actually a big hit among many who have seen it, with fans praising Khloé’s body as looking fantastic AND like a real person at the same time. And we have to agree! We think she looks fab, and posting REAL photos can only help with the fan base, right? Comments were far and away along the lines of these:

“She actually looks better this way. She looks more real.” “What a bummer that this family can’t embrace themselves. She looks amazing and it’s a relief to See her looking like a real women vs. the odd airbrushed versions she normally posts.” “She looks beautiful!! Why would they want this removed? She needs to rebel against her family and say no more. She’s a beautiful woman with a beautiful body.” “I think this is a beautiful picture! It’s so refreshing to see a real image of her. The heavy editing on social media distorts her natural beauty so much…” “This is Khloe’s best pic ever” “She looks beautiful in this picture. I think she looks younger and more relatable.”

Several also said they tried to post the photo on Twitter — and their accounts were locked. However, we can’t verify that.

Seen the pic, Perezcious readers? What do YOU think? Much ado about nothing or what??

