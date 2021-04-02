Mason Disick Spilling The Tea? Says Addison Rae Sleeps In Mom Kourtney Kardashian's Room!

This whole season of KUWTK, we’ve been looking for the drama between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick — and for the point in which all the OTP dreams are crushed by the big Travis Barker drumstick we know is coming.

But there’s apparently another wrinkle coming first! And it’s all thanks to Mason Disick.

In the teaser for the April 8 episode, Kourtney’s kid sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian grill the 11-year-old about momma’s friendship with Addison Rae.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, the Poosh founder has been cozying up to the 20-year-old TikTok star for the past few months, sharing some very sexy moments on social media:

Is it just clout chasing going both ways? Kourtney looking for a boost in that younger demographic and Addison tying herself to a household name to increase her brand recognition? (Damn, we’re getting cynical, LOLz!)

We do know the friendship has bloomed into at least one show business opportunity as Kourt is going to make her film debut with an appearance in Addison’s upcoming movie He’s All That, a gender-flipped take on the classic 1999 teen rom com. But what exactly do the other Kardashian sisters want to know? In the clip, Kim asks where Addison sleeps when she comes over for sleepovers, which Mason answers honestly:

“My mom’s.”

Kim’s eyes go wide, then we cut to her confessional later on, in which she explains:

“Kourtney’s not really like this with her other girlfriends.”

Um… huh?! What exactly is the show trying to allude to here? Some kind of a secret lesbian romance between Kourtney and a teen (at the time of filming anyway) influencer? Giving Scott a taste of his own medicine after his relationships with Sofia Richie and later Amelia Hamlin?

OMG PLEASE LET THAT BE WHAT’S COMING… LOLz!

Of course, we think it’s far more likely this is another tease for a storyline that isn’t nearly as dramatic as it sounds. After all, Kourt and Addison are just friends.

…right??

We do know Kourtney has been defensive about her new girlfriend. She even clapped back at some naysayers on Instagram last September who were weirded out by the age difference. But surely, considering how much they’re both on social media, we for sure would have heard about it if there was anything more to their relationship, right?

Like we said, just the last season of KUWTK pulling out all the stops.

