Khloé Kardashian Trolls Kendall Jenner In Her Latest Bikini Post!

You can’t have siblings without a bit of sibling rivalry — even if you’re a KarJenner.

On Friday, Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to show off her model assets in a sultry navy blue bikini. In the action shots, the 27-year-old gracefully walks up wooden steps with her dog Pyro and a bottle of her own 818 Tequila in hand. The reality star sports a pair of stylish sunglasses and a slicked-down ponytail, likely still wet from taking a dip.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Talks ‘Empowering’ Pregnancy Post Surgery

Ch-ch-check out the summery snaps (below):

While fans swooned over Kenny’s look in the comments, her own big sis Khloé Kardashian had nothing but a bit of sisterly sarcasm to share. She wrote:

“Shut up Kendall. We know…. You’re amazing and you have an amazing dog too”

LOLz! Who better to humble you than your own sister, right?! Fans ate up the 39-year-old’s comment, replying with things like:

“FR THOOO” “[you’re] so real for this but we love her” “HAHAHA”

We know it’s all in good love, though, as Khloé is the FIRST to defend her famous fam when the comments come from a more critical place. And their little dogs, too!

What do YOU think of the sisterly banter, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kendall Jenner/Instagram & Hulu/YouTube]