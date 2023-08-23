Khloé Kardashian Savagely Defends Kim Kardashian From Nasty Body-Shaming Trolls -- LOOK!

Don’t mess with Khloé Kardashian — unless you can handle a taste of your own medicine!

The Good American founder is clearly not one to stand by and watch her family get attacked! The 39-year-old just proved her defender status once again when she fiercely stood up for big sis Kim Kardashian on Instagram — and fans loved it!

On Tuesday, The Kardashians star took to social media for what was supposed to be a lighthearted post. KoKo shared a series of snapshots of herself in a skin-tight, white sheer dress as she posed in front of a large window with a view of sprawling greenery behind her. And yes, she was looking fine AF!

Ch-ch-check it out before we get into the drama!

Okayyy gurl!

The post has been liked by thousands of folks, including Kim, who was one of the first to hype up the socialite in the comments, writing:

“WOW WOW WOW!!!!”

Unfortunately, users then turned their attention onto the SKIMS founder — and started to body-shame her! WTF!

In response to the aspiring lawyer’s comment, trolls began bullying the reality star, making rude comments about her body. One person wrote:

“hey Pamper booty.”

Jeez! Khloé quickly clapped back on her sister’s behalf, writing:

“hey blocked brows.”

Damn! Dishing it right back to ’em! Ouch!

This only spurred on more haters, causing someone else to jab:

“rather have blocked brows that’s easy [to take] off than a saggy diaper”

Oof! Wanting to shut down the negativity once and for all, the model didn’t hesitate to clap back even harder, responding:

“Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate. That ass is ass’n but you do you baby, that’s why we have so many flavors. Not everyone has the same taste. Sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love.”

Hah!

Gotta love to see the sisters supporting each other!

Fans soon noticed the savage replies and added some positive feedback in the comments, chiming in:

“This is what I needed, the girl needs to stop bringing negativity!!! Only positive vibes.” “oooof khloe’s had ENOUGHHHHHH.” “This might be the best clap back I’ve read. You look GORGEOUS per usual, mama!” “Protect your family at all costs ” “this is why I love you” “NOT BLOCKED BROWS lmfaooo I’m screaming” “and BOOM”

Now if only people had been more supportive from the get-go, Khloé wouldn’t have had to go on the defense anyway! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

