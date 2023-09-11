Kourtney Kardashian Talks 'Empowering' Pregnancy In HOT First Pics After Surgery -- And Alabama Barker Approves!

Kourtney Kardashian is back to being her bad self after her scary hospital visit!

Just days after the Poosh founder had an emergency fetal surgery to save the life of her and her hubby Travis Barker‘s unborn baby, the pregnant momma thankfully has been doing much better. In a new post shared to her Instagram page on Sunday, the 44-year-old was glowing in the carousel of pics. She wrote in the caption:

“pregnancy is so empowering.”

In the gorg photos, Kourt is wearing leather pants and a matching jacket, which she paired with a lace bra and a lace top. Her gloved hands are caressing her baby bump in the moody pics.

Ch-ch-check out the photos, which she posted in black and white as well as color (below):

LOVE it! After such a scary couple of weeks, it’s awesome to see the Lemme founder doing so much better. And her stepdaughter Alabama Barker had her own praise for Kourt! Below the post, the Blink-182 drummer’s youngest child commented:

“Hot mama !”

Agreed!

We love to see a happy blended fam! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

