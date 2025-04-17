Khloé Kardashian Has A ‘Strict’ No Sleepovers Rule For Her Kids -- Even At Kourtney's House?! Here's Why!

Khloé Kardashian has one rule she is “very strict” about in her household! And that’s staying in her household!

During a new episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast on Thursday, the Good American founder revealed she will not let her two children, 7-year-old daughter True and 2-year-old son Tatum, attend sleepovers at anyone else’s house! What! Why? She explained to her guest, UFC CEO Dana White:

“So, I don’t let my kids sleep anywhere. I’m very strict about it. Times are different. They’re not allowed to have sleepovers, just because I’m one of those types of, I just, I think too much. I’ve watched too much ‘Dateline.’”

We understand being protective. You never know what could happen! There are some real horror stories out there. But is she being overprotective? Her sisters seem to think so…

See, the rule apparently even applies to other family members’ homes! Khloé didn’t talk about it in this convo with Dana, but she previously shared that she wouldn’t allow True to stay overnight with Kourtney Kardashian! During a lie detector test in 2022, the Lemme founder asked Khloé if she would ever let True sleep at her house one day. The Revenge Body alum’s response? Heck no! She said:

“Probably not. No … I don’t think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is.”

Ouch! Watch the test (below):

So, no sleepovers at Aunt Kourtney’s! Got it! While everyone else’s houses might be off-limits, Khloé’s isn’t! In October 2024, Kim Kardashian’s kiddos Psalm and Chicago, Kourt’s son Reign, and Rob’s daughter Dream did stay over at her place. The 40-year-old reality star reportedly posted pics to Instagram of the little ones dancing in their pajamas at the time.

And we doubt that’ll be the last sleepover at Koko’s! In fact, Khlo should be prepared for even more sleepovers at her home if her rule stays in place as the kids grow older! If they want to hang out, it has to be under her roof, apparently! LOLz!

Check out Khloe’s full interview, including the helicopter parenting talk, with Dana White (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think Khloé is being unreasonable? At what age should she trust her kids (and her sisters) to be safe at sleepovers? Let us know in the comments!

