Khloé Kardashian Reveals Which KarJenner Gets Paid The Most On The Kardashians!

Ever wondered who of all the KarJenenrs earns the most money from their show?? Well, Khloé Kardashian has answers!

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, the reality star was asked a series of lighting-round questions by host Alex Cooper… Including a rumor about who makes the most money off The Kardashians on Hulu.

Any guesses, Perezcious readers?? Momager Kris Jenner? Billionaire Kim Kardashian? It-girl Kylie Jenner? Well, they’re actually all, including Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, on a level playing field! Alex asked:

“You and your sisters are all paid the same amount on The Kardashians?”

And Khloé responded:

“True.”

Wow! Honestly good. It probably has to be that way… We all saw how Kim and Kourtney fought like cats and dogs over the SKIMS founder’s Dolce & Gabbana deal!

Alex went on to ask if they have the freedom to “to cut any footage” they don’t like, and the Good American founder revealed:

“Yes, but it’s more vanity things that we would cut. Like, mainly sometimes my mom … But I’ve never — I mean, trust me. I would have cut way [more] other s**t. I’ve never cut anything crazy.”

Like the moment all her sisters found out Tristan Thompson was cheating on her, perhaps??

As far as “who’s the pickiest?” Khloé revealed:

“Kourtney, but it’s more because she’ll say, ‘I say ‘like’ too many times so remove this word.’ It’s more that regard … It’s not about a story concept, it’s more verbiage.”

But to clarify, the mom of two sarcastically added Kourt “still says ‘like’ 500 times.” LOLz! See more (below):

It’s nice to hear power and money is pretty evenly distributed on The Kardashians! Were you expecting that? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner/Instagram & YouTube]