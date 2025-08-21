'Killer Dad' Update -- Travis Decker's Disturbing DNA Evidence Revealed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Cops in Washington are building their case against so-called ‘killer dad’ Travis Decker. Now, if only they could figure out where the hell he is…

So, you’ll no doubt recall the awful story of the 33-year-old man (pictured above) who allegedly suffocated his three daughters to death in Chelan County, Washington back in early June. Decker allegedly asphyxiated his daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5 (also pictured above, right), and then left their dead bodies at a campground near the city of Wenatchee after failing to return them to his ex Whitney Decker after a scheduled custody visit.

Decker went on the run after the murders, and cops haven’t been able to find him. At all. In fact, cops’ most recent statements make it sound like they are winding down their active manhunt for the alleged child killer to play “the long game,” as they put it. Seriously. WTF!

But there is one new update in this case: according to multiple reports, the Washington State Crime Lab has confirmed Decker’s DNA — and his alone — was found on the plastic bags covering his daughters’ heads at the scene of their deaths. Per the crime lab via The US Sun and others, Decker’s DNA was also found on a zip tie at the scene. And no other DNA profiles were uncovered. So, no other suspects.

That’s a big deal because it helps confirm cops’ early belief that Decker acted alone in the killings. And, this DNA confirmation comes not long after blood samples pulled from handprints found on a truck at the scene also linked directly (and only) to Decker.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office released a statement to the media following this week’s DNA confirmation:

“The completion of this DNA analysis provides additional evidence that indicates Travis Decker is the only suspect involved in committing these homicides.”

Great. Glad we can definitively confirm that. Now, officers, do your job and GO FIND HIM!!!

Thoughts on these latest developments, y’all?

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Wenatchee Police Department/Facebook]