Kim Kardashian Is Back To Blonde! LOOK!

Kim Kardashian is going back to blonde — and having more fun while doing it!

The 43-year-old reality TV star popped up at the GQ Men Of The Year party in Los Angeles on Thursday night, and she chose to walk the red carpet with dyed honey blonde looks that were TOTALLY new!

The event honored the likes of Travis Scott and Jacob Elordi, and Kim didn’t want to miss it for the world. So, she stole the show! Would you expect anything less??

With dark roots and very smooth and understated blonde highlights, Kim turned all kinds of heads on the carpet. She rocked a cinnamon colored two-piece outfit from Chrome Hearts, too, which was custom made for the SKIMS founder. And of course, it had the fashion house’s signature cross patches strewn throughout! To top it all off, Kim showed out with diamond rings, warm makeup, a carefully lined lip, and three-inch brown acrylic nails! But the honey blonde hair was what really stole the show! Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Kim’s gone blonde! What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s new honey blonde locks? ????: Getty #kimkardashian #kardashian pic.twitter.com/Ceo13g237y — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) November 17, 2023

Love that!!

What say U, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]