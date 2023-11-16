North West Gives 'Nightmare' Review Of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Dress -- Minutes Before Red Carpet!

If you ask North West’s opinion on an outfit, prepare for her brutally honest review! No matter what time it is!

During this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian had a jam-packed schedule in New York City, which included a fitting for her look for the Met Gala. Perezcious readers will recall she wore a Schiaparelli gown that featured 50,000 pearls draped around her body in tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld. And Kim seemed really excited about the look from day one, saying in a confessional on the show:

“So I have a Met fitting. I’m working with the Schiaparelli team. It’s the most amazing all-pearl dress. When I think of Karl, I think of pearls.”

She also thinks of his beloved cat, Choupette. Kim even joked during the fitting that “all we needed was that cat” to complete the look. Unfortunately, Choupette didn’t feel the same way! Kim initially wanted to take the feline to the Met as her plus one. However, viewers know her first hangout with Choupette went awful! So she immediately nixed that plan! LOLz!

What does her “biggest critic” have to say about the ‘fit, though? When Kim FaceTimed North, the 10-year-old appeared amazed by the dress, saying:

“I love it.”

This instantly shocked her momma! She replied:

“What? That’s the first time I’ve ever heard you say you love it.”

This is really “the first time” her daughter has liked her look?! Whoa! Tough crowd. Kim added in a confessional:

“North, she’s usually my biggest critic, and now I’ve got the stamp of approval from North, and that’s all I needed.”

But not so fast Kim! North seemed to change her tune about the outfit once she saw it in person! In a preview for next week’s episode, she not only slammed the dress in front of the designer — but right before her momma was to hit the red carpet! She said:

“It’s looking like beachy and the pearls look fake.”

Of course, no designer wants to hear a negative review about their pieces! In fact, he said:

“This is my worst nightmare.”

Hey, at least North is honest with her review of the look! What did YOU think of Kim’s Met Gala ensemble this year? Do you agree with North’s critique? Check out the look (below) and then sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments:

