Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Just Found The PERFECT Way To End All This 'Elf On The Shelf' Madness!

Kim Kardashian has the most hilarious idea to take a break from Elf on the Shelf!

We’ve gotta say… Kim Kardashian West just came up with the best freakin’ Christmas idea ever, at least as far as allowing parents some peace and quiet during the holiday season may be concerned!

On Sunday morning, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her wonderful idea to shut down her “Elf on the Shelf” at her family’s home. Sure, the shutdown is only temporary — she jokingly called it a quarantine — but as she notes in her set of social media videos covering the shutdown, at least she’s now due for  a little bit of peace and quiet!

Related: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Still Together But ‘Very Much Live Separate Lives’

The proud mom of four children posted a video to her Instagram Stories very early on Sunday morning, showing how she created a fake “quarantine order” preventing the Elves from Elf on the Shelf from coming out for the next ten days!

OMG! Love it! Using the pandemic to cut down on some family chaos around the holidays… it’s a little cruel to the little ones who don’t get what’s going on, but it’s HILARIOUS! We’re laughing so hard!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Kim Kardashian is so tired of the elf on the shelf that she put 'em in quarantine!
“I can’t take it any more,” Kim wrote in her IG Stories, “Our elves are in quarantine for 10 days. I keep forgetting to move them! I need a break” / (c) Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Ha!

And she came up with a great idea to make that happen.

Behold, Kim’s family quarantine order for the elves:

Kim Kardashian is so tired of the elf on the shelf that she put 'em in quarantine!
“Hi North, Saint, Chi, and Psalm,” Kim — er, the elves — wrote in a printed statement. “We are on a 10 Day Quarantine! We still have our magic and will be back to flying around in 10 days!” / (c) Kim Kardashian/Instagram

So funny! What a good thing to think of to put a pause on the craziness…

Hey, as a parent, you gotta do what you gotta do to get some peace and quiet every now and then!

Kim continued from there, showing more:

Kim Kardashian is so tired of the elf on the shelf that she put 'em in quarantine!
Look at those poor elves trapped in their quarantine jars! So funny! / (c) Kim Kardashian/Instagram

LOLz!

Kim set out the whole thing to show off her finished product:

Kim Kardashian is so tired of the elf on the shelf that she put 'em in quarantine!
So well done! We’re honestly impressed! / (c) Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Wow!

And it looks like it’s already working!

Minutes later, Kim shared a video of her Christmas tree alongside some serious peace and quiet:

Kim Kardashian is so tired of the elf on the shelf that she put 'em in quarantine!
Not too bad without those Elf on the Shelf characters hanging around! / (c) Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Too funny!

BTW, remember how Kim shared this series of pics earlier this week (scroll all the way to the end):

Yeah. Now we know what she was trying to tell us then!

Four kids is a handful, that’s for sure! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Kim Kardashian West/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Dec 13, 2020 16:01pm PDT

Share This