Kim Kardashian Just Found The PERFECT Way To End All This 'Elf On The Shelf' Madness!

We’ve gotta say… Kim Kardashian West just came up with the best freakin’ Christmas idea ever, at least as far as allowing parents some peace and quiet during the holiday season may be concerned!

On Sunday morning, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her wonderful idea to shut down her “Elf on the Shelf” at her family’s home. Sure, the shutdown is only temporary — she jokingly called it a quarantine — but as she notes in her set of social media videos covering the shutdown, at least she’s now due for a little bit of peace and quiet!

The proud mom of four children posted a video to her Instagram Stories very early on Sunday morning, showing how she created a fake “quarantine order” preventing the Elves from Elf on the Shelf from coming out for the next ten days!

OMG! Love it! Using the pandemic to cut down on some family chaos around the holidays… it’s a little cruel to the little ones who don’t get what’s going on, but it’s HILARIOUS! We’re laughing so hard!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Ha!

And she came up with a great idea to make that happen.

Behold, Kim’s family quarantine order for the elves:

So funny! What a good thing to think of to put a pause on the craziness…

Hey, as a parent, you gotta do what you gotta do to get some peace and quiet every now and then!

Kim continued from there, showing more:

LOLz!

Kim set out the whole thing to show off her finished product:

Wow!

And it looks like it’s already working!

Minutes later, Kim shared a video of her Christmas tree alongside some serious peace and quiet:

Too funny!

BTW, remember how Kim shared this series of pics earlier this week (scroll all the way to the end):

Yeah. Now we know what she was trying to tell us then!

Four kids is a handful, that’s for sure! LOLz!

