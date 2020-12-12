Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Still A Couple, But 'Very Much Live Separate Lives'

This is never a good sign for a married couple…

Though Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West may have gotten through a particularly tough summer with some notable low points, things haven’t necessarily gotten that much better back at home for the couple and their four children.

At issue, according to a new report first published by People, is the fact that although the two are still a couple, they’re nearly estranged in terms of their day-to-day activities. No longer finding common ground and things that interest both of them, it sounds like they are each prioritizing life completely differently right now.

The source revealed that the two are still together, but they “very much live separate lives” right now, and added (below):

“Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his. Their lives don’t overlap much.”

Yikes!

The source goes on to note that Kim has become quite busy with her own projects, and that she “seems happy” and is “very focused on work and causes.” Of course, that includes the cause of Brandon Bernard, whom Kim — among others — had pushed hard for President Donald Trump to commute his death sentence before the prisoner was unfortunately executed by the federal government on Thursday.

Still, the insider reports that Kim is hoping to make changes in the realm of prison and sentencing reform, regardless. The source added more about her solo work in that realm, as she continues to study to one day become a lawyer:

“She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform. This is her passion. Her family is very proud of her.”

Amen!

And as for Kanye, well, it appears he’s more content to lay low right now after spending the summer in the (controversial) spotlight with his bizarre presidential bid that fell well short. It’s unclear what the next move may be for him, but sources are keen to note he and Kim haven’t exactly been moving in tandem lately.

What do U make of all this apparent marital strife, Perezcious readers? Obviously, some married couples can live somewhat separate lives as far as their personal interests may diverge, but it can be the kiss of death for other couples. Where will Kimye fall in all this? What do U make of all these reports about them just not quite seeming like they’re able to match up??

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!

