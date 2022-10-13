Kim Kardashian’s Sex Confession With Ex Pete Davidson Involves... HER GRANDMA?!

Kim Kardashian is spilling some steamy details about her sex life with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. But… what does it have to do with her grandma?!

Well, it turns out she once slept with the 28-year-old comedian in front of a fireplace — “in honor” of her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon! Yeah, we could not make this up if we tried…

During the new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star was chatting with Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and MJ when she opened up about a sexual encounter with Pete that reminded her of the 88-year-old. She said:

“Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours. And I was like, ‘My grandmother told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.’ So we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

How… romantic? Kim then added:

“I know that’s really creepy.”

Well, as long as she knows! LOLz! MJ didn’t seem to be too concerned about that detail of the story! Instead, she mainly wanted to make sure that her granddaughter wasn’t fooling around in the middle of the “lobby.” To which Kimmy Kakes responded:

“Not in the lobby! But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex.”

However, MJ still seemed unfazed by it, as she mentioned in the episode:

“I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once.”

You know, after all these years of watching the Kardashians, we guess we can’t be too surprised Kim was fearless enough to drop this intimate confession with her fam! We wonder how Pete felt about it though… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

