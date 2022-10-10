Kim Kardashian Booed By Fans At The Rams Vs. Cowboys Game! Watch HERE!

Kim Kardashian just got booed at a football game!

The Skims founder stopped by SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA Sunday to watch the LA Rams and Dallas Cowboys battle it out for the win, but fans weren’t too thrilled to see her. During the game, cameras briefly panned over to the Kardashians star, who of course sat in a VIP suite, before her name was loudly announced, for which she blew a kiss in response. Only thing — she got BRUTALLY booed! One Twitter user who was there wrote:

“Kim Kardashian was at the Rams game and the booing when they showed her on the jumbotron was some of the most thunderous i’ve ever heard”

More thunderous than the cheer for the game? DAMN. Leave it up to Kim to outshine the actual event! If we know anything about her, it’s that she’s going to get A LOT of attention, no matter if it’s positive or negative.

Another Twitter user noted there were indeed other celebrities in attendance, but they didn’t receive quite the same amount of hate as the Skkn founder did:

“Kim Kardashian was just booed at SoFi Stadium during #Cowboys vs #Rams John Legend and ‘Steve’ received a neutral response”

See the full moment (below):

Kim Kardashian was just booed at SoFi Stadium during #Cowboys vs #Rams ???? John Legend and “Steve” received a neutral response pic.twitter.com/H3ZmzldG1P — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) October 9, 2022

Another social media user wrapped things up nicely, tweeting:

“Welcome to LA where fans are more interested in Kim Kardashian than the Rams game”

Sports fanatics were probably just salty their team lost during a home game! Ouch! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]