Kim Kardashian Got SIX FIGURES In Luxe Bday Bags From Momager Kris Jenner!

The KarJenners never fail to remind us just how rich they are.
Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian shared a birthday vlog on TikTok from her and momager Kris Jenner’s trip to Paris for the All’s Fair premiere. And in it, she shared footage of herself opening eye-wateringly expensive gifts from her mother!
In the clip, the 45-year-old sits down to unwrap two luxury Hermès bags — the first, a rare red crocodile Shoulder Birkin designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, and the second, a beige Hermès Kelly Cut. See the luxe gifts (below):
According to online sources, similar Shoulder Birkins have recently gone for $75,000, while similar Kelly Cuts have gone for $88,000. That means this was very possibly a SIX FIGURE gift from Ms. Kris! OMFG! Watch Kim’s full vlog (below):
Paris Birthday Vlog ????
INSANE! We guess Kris felt she had to make up big time after gifting Kim’s dream bag to Kylie Jenner back in August! If you haven’t heard that story, ch-ch-check it out (below):
