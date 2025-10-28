Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas Spark MAJOR DWTS Controversy!! Financial Influencer Ben Bader Dies Suddenly At 25 -- Leaving His Loved Ones Shocked & Confused Hailey Bieber Responds To Rumors She’s Now Managing Justin’s Career! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Director Of Communications Quits Only MONTHS Into Job -- And Team Sussex Is Already Doing Damage Control! Charlie Sheen Wrote Denise Richards A $1 Million Check As A Joke! Unfortunately For Him… Kevin Federline Details Britney Spears' Intervention Held By 'Frightened' Mom Lynne Kevin Federline Is Embarrassing Britney Spears -- But His Book Is FLOPPING Compared To Hers: REPORT Kevin Federline Swears He Wrote Scathing Britney Spears Tell-All To Help Her! ...HUH?? Dancing With The Stars Debacle Continues! TWO Pros Threaten To QUIT Over 'Disrespect' On Set! Gayle King Slammed By Fans For Taking Selfie With THIS TV Host! Lori Loughlin Likely To Get NOTHING In Divorce!! McDonald’s Monopoly Is '200 TIMES HARDER' To Win Than The Mega Millions Lottery, Per Bombshell Report!

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Got SIX FIGURES In Luxe Bday Bags From Momager Kris Jenner!

Kim Kardashian Got SIX FIGURES In Luxe Bday Bags From Momager Kris Jenner!

The KarJenners never fail to remind us just how rich they are.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian shared a birthday vlog on TikTok from her and momager Kris Jenner’s trip to Paris for the All’s Fair premiere. And in it, she shared footage of herself opening eye-wateringly expensive gifts from her mother!

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Launches Vagina Lollipops

In the clip, the 45-year-old sits down to unwrap two luxury Hermès bags — the first, a rare red crocodile Shoulder Birkin designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, and the second, a beige Hermès Kelly Cut. See the luxe gifts (below):

Kim Kardashian shows off six figure purses from Kris Jenner
(c) Kim Kardashian/TikTok
Kim Kardashian shows off six figure purses from Kris Jenner
(c) Kim Kardashian/TikTok

According to online sources, similar Shoulder Birkins have recently gone for $75,000, while similar Kelly Cuts have gone for $88,000. That means this was very possibly a SIX FIGURE gift from Ms. Kris! OMFG! Watch Kim’s full vlog (below):

@kimkardashian

Paris Birthday Vlog ????

♬ original sound – Kim Kardashian

INSANE! We guess Kris felt she had to make up big time after gifting Kim’s dream bag to Kylie Jenner back in August! If you haven’t heard that story, ch-ch-check it out (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Kim Kardashian/TikTok]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 28, 2025 09:30am PDT

Share This