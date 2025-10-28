Kourtney Kardashian Launches Vagina Lollipops -- And Fans Drag Her For Icky 'Cash Grab'!

Kourtney Kardashian‘s done it again — enraged fans with her latest Lemme product!

On Monday, The Kardashians star’s brand Lemme Purr launched vagina lollipops — a sweet treat supposedly full of “highly-researched probiotics, Vitamin C, and real pineapple extract to support feminine self-care and overall wellness.” The pops are now available exclusively at Target, in-store or online.

Promoting the new product on Instagram, Kourt’s wellness brand posted a provocative photo of a woman with her legs wide open — angled from behind and underneath — with the retailer in the backdrop. In another pic, a woman bit down on the lollipop while holding a cat. Ch-ch-check it out:

Kourt may have thought the unique new product was gonna fly off shelves, but so far, fans are PISSED! Slamming the release as a “cash grab,” social media users argued:

“Making candy supplements that won’t even survive the digestion process let alone the natural ph of a vagina is beyond gross. Way to be a part of giving women ANOTHER thing to feel self-conscious about instead of actual education and advice on contacting a doctor if you are unsure.” “Yet another cash grab” “I’m so tired of the gimmicks” “Your body already knows how to take care of itself. The best thing you can do is let it do its job without celebrity interference” “Most of what she sells is either a placebo or straight up scam.” “No one needs to lick lollipops for a healthy vagina. That’s her message and it’s WRONG” “first it was Kim’s bush thing and now this “

That’s a reference to Kim’s newly announced controversial thongs with faux pubic hair via SKIMS. The KarJenners be doing the most wild things for profit, that’s for sure!

The mother of four has not addressed the backlash yet, but it’s nothing new for her or her company! Travis Barker‘s wife already came under fire for her GLP-1 Daily weight loss supplement, seemingly trying to feed off the popularity of weight loss medications. However, she’s been sued for making false claims!

Seems like she’ll make anything at this point to grab attention! Will YOU be trying the vagina lollipops?! Sound OFF (below)!

