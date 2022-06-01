Kim Kardashian Is Launching A Skincare Line – And It Is EXPENSIVE AF!

Kim Kardashian is getting into the skincare game!

After filing to trademark Skkn by Kim more than a year ago, the 41-year-old reality star announced Wednesday that she is dropping a skincare line later this month on June 21. She wrote on social media:

“I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish. I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.”

What are the new products, you may ask? The line features nine items – a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops, and night oil – decked out in a neutral-toned and refillable packaging. According to Kim, they are also formulated with “clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity.” You can ch-ch-check out the announcement post (below):

Before you start opening up your wallets, though, you may want to know that the product’s prices range from $43 to $95 or $37 to $81 for refills.

Yeah, you read that right! One product can cost you $95!!! TBH, that is just WAY too expensive given that there are other skin care brands, celeb created or not, that are significantly cheaper, have a ton of credibility to back them, and just better packaging. Just saying! And who did Kim even create this line for if she’s planning on making this so pricey — because it clearly was not for her everyday followers!

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]