Kim Kardashian Forces 8-Year-Old Son Saint To Sign 'Extensive Contract' To Start YouTube Channel!

Kim Kardashian is flexing her legal prowess in an “extensive” new contract… With her son!

The SKIMS founder’s oldest son is officially joining his big sis North West in the content creating space, because Kim just allowed Saint to start his own YouTube account! In an Instagram Story post on Wednesday, the reality star shared a screenshot of Saint’s new page while informing fans she made him sign quite the contract to get it going. She wrote:

“I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube Channel after signing an extensive contract! lol Please Subscribe!!!”

See (below):

Seems like he’s going to stream video game content? But what’s up with that “extensive contract”???

In a follow up Story, Kim offered a glimpse of the legally binding docs while adding:

“Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube Channel. He better not breach. ”

Behind her text box, you can see a lined piece of paper with the handwritten words:

“I Saint agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a YouTube channel. I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music.”

The note continues:

“I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account.”

At the bottom of the contract, the 8-year-old signed acknowledging his agreement. See (below):

Aw, it’s kinda cute! She’s getting him ready for the real world!

Welcome to the YouTube space, Saint! See one of his first videos (below):

